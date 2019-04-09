EB Games Canada is currently running a special used game promotion on last-generation titles.
On April 9th and 10th only, EB Games customers can take advantage of a ‘buy one, get two free’ offer on ‘Playd’ (pre-owned) PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 titles.
It appears that EB Games is looking to clear out its catalogue of older games, although the retailer hasn’t yet officially confirmed plans to do so.
In any case, it’s worth noting that over 100 Xbox 360 games are playable on the current-generation Xbox One console via backward compatibility.
Therefore, it might be worth picking up some older games that you missed last generation or want to play for the first time on Xbox One. The full list of supported games can be found here.
Full terms of the deal, meanwhile, can be found here.
Comments