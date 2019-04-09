News
PREVIOUS|

EB Games offering buy 1, get 2 free on PS3 and Xbox 360 games this week

Apr 9, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

EB Games Canada

EB Games Canada is currently running a special used game promotion on last-generation titles.

On April 9th and 10th only, EB Games customers can take advantage of a ‘buy one, get two free’ offer on ‘Playd’ (pre-owned) PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 titles.

It appears that EB Games is looking to clear out its catalogue of older games, although the retailer hasn’t yet officially confirmed plans to do so.

In any case, it’s worth noting that over 100 Xbox 360 games are playable on the current-generation Xbox One console via backward compatibility.

Therefore, it might be worth picking up some older games that you missed last generation or want to play for the first time on Xbox One. The full list of supported games can be found here.

Full terms of the deal, meanwhile, can be found here.

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 9, 2019

3:52 PM EDT

Koodo launches 10GB $60/month referral promo plan

Resources

Dec 21, 2018

11:18 AM EDT

EB Games Canada’s Boxing Week 2018 deals

News

Mar 28, 2019

4:15 PM EDT

eBay’s Spring Frenzy tech deals can net you 55 percent off of a MacBook Air

News

Apr 3, 2019

9:02 PM EDT

Get up to 80 percent off some Xbox One titles with several Microsoft sales

Comments