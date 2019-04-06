Public Mobile to perform maintenance from 12am – 10am ET on April 7

News
Apr 6, 2019

11:59 AM EDT

Public Mobile

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile announced plans to perform system maintenance this weekend.

Starting April 7th, 2019 at 12:00am ET, some parts of the website will not be available, according to a forum post from the carrier. Specifically, subscribers won’t be able to access their Self-Serve account, and new customers won’t be able to activate accounts.

The maintenance will last until 10:00am on April 7th.

On the west coast, that runs from 9:00pm on April 6th to 7:00am on April 7th.

It’s worth noting that the maintenance shouldn’t affect in-store activations, according to a forum post responding to Public’s announcement. During the maintenance, most stores should be closed.

In its announcement post, Public apologized for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause.

Source: Public Mobile

