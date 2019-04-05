SaskTel introduces new 50Mbps ‘interNET’ DSL plans

Saskatchewan-based telecom SaskTel announced the launch of new ‘interNET 50’ and ‘interNET Extended 50’ high-speed digital subscriber line (DSL) services.
Offering up to 50Mbps download speed and up to 10Mbps upload speeds, the two new service packages are available in the town of Lumsden and city of Melfort.
SaksTel says the new service tiers offer the fastest DSL speeds in the province.
Further, the telecommunications company currently serves DSL to over 450 communities, but innovations like 50Mbps DSL lets SaskTel provide customers with high speeds while it transitions toward a fibre network.
“Technology is constantly evolving, and we are always looking for ways to get the most from the latest advancements and provide better services for our customers,” said SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett, in a recent press release.
“Innovations like our 50Mbps service allow us to get customers more from our expansive DSL network infrastructure as we work to bring infiNET fibre optic connections to their homes.”
interNET 50 and interNET Extended 50 join SaskTel’s library of DSL services ranging in speed from 5 to 50Mbps.
You can learn more about SaskTel’s interNET plans here.
Source: SaskTel
