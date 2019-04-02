Business
RCMP warns of fraudulent calls in Ontario using its phone number

The RCMP says it will never contact people for the purposes of collecting money

Apr 2, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is warning Ontarians about a series of fraudulent calls circulating the province.

According to the RCMP, fraudsters are impersonating police officers on the phone and using Caller ID spoofing to appear as the RCMP on caller displays.

These scammers tell victims that they have an arrest warrant issued in their name because they owe a large amount of money on their taxes. Victims are then told that they must pay their outstanding taxes via money transfer.

In a press release, the RCMP stressed that it “does not contact individuals via email or telephone for the purpose of collecting fines or taxes.”

To help put a stop to these scams, the RCMP is asking anyone who has experienced such a call or knows someone who has to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through this online reporting tool.

Source: RCMP

