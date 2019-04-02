Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for Season 2, filming to begin in Toronto this summer

Netflix has renewed its superhero TV series The Umbrella Academy for a second season.
Production on Season 2 is set to begin this summer in Toronto, which is where the first season was also filmed.
Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s Dark Horse comic book of the same name, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy focuses on a team of dysfunctional adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death while trying to stop an impending apocalypse. The first season debuted on February 15th, 2019.
The 10-episode second season will see Halifax’s own Ellen Page reprise her role as Vanya Hargreeves. Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min are set to return from the first season.
Netflix says additional casting details will be revealed at a later date.
Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will also return as showrunner and executive producer.
While Netflix doesn’t reveal specific viewership numbers, a February report indicated that the first season of The Umbrella Academy had “widespread global demand” that surpassed some of the streaming service’s other shows, including Daredevil, The Punisher and Stranger Things.
