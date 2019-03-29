Google might let you swipe left on your notifications again

The first Android Q beta brought lots of small, significant changes to Google’s popular operating system. While most bring some quality-of-life improvement, others seem like changes for the sake of changes.
One of those was forcing users to swipe right to dismiss a notification. Swiping left reveals buttons to snooze or block a notification.
It may seem like a small change, but Android allowed users to swipe right or left to dismiss a notification from the notification shade for some time. A slow swipe in either direction would reveal the snooze and block buttons.
It’s not entirely clear why Google made the change — I guess that it wanted to make the buttons more accessible — but it may give users a choice in a future release.
According to a Google Issue Tracker comment uncovered by XDA Developers, Google will add a setting to change the notification swipe direction in a future Android release.
It’s not clear if that will be a future Android Q beta or a different version of Android altogether. Further, it seems like a compromise measure that likely won’t please users as much as just letting them swipe whichever direction they want.
Source: Google Issue Tracker: Via XDA Developers
