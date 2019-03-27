Samsung expected to sell 60 million S10 devices in 2019: report

In February, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 series, a smartphone line that ranges in prices and sizes.
According to Taiwan-base publication DigiTimes, the S10 family is expected to grow up to 10 to 15 percent in comparison to the S9 lineup, which is the equivalent to Samsung selling 60 million S10 units in 2019.
Considering how expansive the S10 family is now with the Samsung Galaxy S10e model and the 5G variant, this growth does seem somewhat feasible.
Additionally, the publication states that the Galaxy Fold shipments are likely to reach 1.5 to 2.5 million units due to the foldable phone’s high price.
The South Korean tech giant is also trying to offer a full smartphone solution in some countries providing a wide arrangement of A-series smartphones in 2019, such as the A50, A30, and A9. Further, the company is releasing 5G versions of its phones in markets where the next-generation network technology is up and running, including the S10 5G and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold.
Source: DigiTimes
