Tesla deletes Atari ‘Pole Position’ game from its cars due to rights issues

Tesla is eliminating its Atari Pole Position easter egg game from its cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter.
Musk says that rights issues were the reason for its takedown and will replace it with another racing game in a future update.
Couldn’t resolve all the rights issues. Will add another racing game soon.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2019
The easter egg allowed you to play an altered Pole Position while you were parked, which replaced the race car in the game with a Tesla vehicle, along with the company’s logo posted on billboards.
Controlling the game involved using Tesla’s touchscreen infotainment system or the steering wheel itself.
Tesla announced on March 11th that its vehicles will receive a price increase of three percent.
Source: Elon Musk Twitter via Slash Gear
