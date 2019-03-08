News
Mario Day offers Nintendo Switch bundles for $419 at select Canadian retailers

Mar 8, 2019

5:01 PM EST

Happy Mario Day!

In celebration of Mar10 Day (that’s March 10th), Nintendo Canada is offering a number Nintendo Switch bundles that come with games like Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and more.

The Nintendo Switch bundles available with the promotion cost $419 CAD.

The Mario Day sales are available from March 8th until March 14th, though the deals are available for even longer at EB Games (March 17th) and at The Source (March 20th).

The Mario Day deals are available at EB Games, Amazon, The Source, London Drugs and Microplay (in-store only at Microplay). The deals don’t appear available yet at The Source.

The Switch by itself regularly costs $379.99, while one of the abovementioned games typically costs $79.99. When together the game and console should cost $460, however, Nintendo is offering the games for half off with the Switch system.

Source: Nintendo

