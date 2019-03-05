News
PlayStation Classic on sale for $49.99 in Canada

Mar 5, 2019

8:05 PM EST

PlayStation Classic in hand

Sony has slashed the price of its PlayStation Classic system in Canada for a limited time.

Now, Canadians can snag the miniature replica of the original PlayStation for $49.99 CAD, down $30 from the system’s usual $79.99 price tag.

The console was originally priced at $129.99 when it launched in early December, meaning the new sale price marks a massive $80 reduction in just three months.

The PlayStation Classic comes pre-installed with the following 20 original PlayStation games:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  • Rayman
  • Resident Evil Director’s Cut
  • Revelations: Persona
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 3
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal
  • Wild Arms

Best Buy, EB Games and The Source will all offer the system for $49.99 until March 22nd.

Via: GameDealsCanada

Comments