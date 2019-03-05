PlayStation Classic on sale for $49.99 in Canada

Sony has slashed the price of its PlayStation Classic system in Canada for a limited time.
Now, Canadians can snag the miniature replica of the original PlayStation for $49.99 CAD, down $30 from the system’s usual $79.99 price tag.
The console was originally priced at $129.99 when it launched in early December, meaning the new sale price marks a massive $80 reduction in just three months.
The PlayStation Classic comes pre-installed with the following 20 original PlayStation games:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
Best Buy, EB Games and The Source will all offer the system for $49.99 until March 22nd.
Via: GameDealsCanada
Comments