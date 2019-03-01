Deals
Staples has big deals on Acer, HP laptops, Bose SoundLink micro speaker and more

Mar 1, 2019

11:25 AM EST

Staples Canada’s new flyer has some pretty awesome deals and you might want to take advantage of them before they expire.

The new flyer is “in conjunction with” last week’s’ flyer and deals from both flyers are effective until March 5.

Here is a list of all the deals:

  • Acer Spin 5 13.3″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
  • HP Pavilion 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane + 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $699.99 (regularly $799.99)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset – $119.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • Jabra Elite 65t Bluetooth Earbuds – $189.99 (regularly $219.99)
  • Acer 24″ TN Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
  • Acer 32″ WQHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
  • D-Link Amplifi Dual Band AC1200 Wireless Router – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • LG 29″ Ultrawide IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $219.99 (regularly $369.99)
  • Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
  • Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse – $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • Seagate Backup Plus Hub 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop Drive – $119.99 (regularly $144.99)
  • Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive – $69.99 (regularly $79.99)

Source: Staples

