News
PREVIOUS|

CBC Gem to undergo system maintenance on March 4th

Mar 1, 2019

8:11 AM EST

0 comments

The CBC will be performing “minor maintenance” on the CBC Gem desktop, iOS and Android app on March 4th.

In an email to subscribers, the CBC said that the maintenance could log some customers out of their accounts.

“This change will not affect the CBC Gem apps for Android, iOS or Apple TV or any saved bookmarks,” the email read.

It added that the maintenance also will not affect subscriptions in any way.

“You will continue to have access to the service and be able to stream content during this time,” the email reads.

A subscription to the CBC’s Gem streaming video platform costs $4.99 per month, and can be purchased through the App Store, Google Play Store, or online.

New subscribers are able to try the service for free for the first month and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2019

6:55 PM EST

Plex might start offering ad-supported movies in 2019

Resources

Feb 25, 2019

7:08 AM EST

Here’s what’s leaving Crave in March 2019

News

Feb 14, 2019

8:07 AM EST

CBC to stream 2019 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships

News

Dec 10, 2018

6:44 PM EST

CBC TV app rebranded as ‘CBC Gem’ on Android and iOS

Comments