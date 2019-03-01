CBC Gem to undergo system maintenance on March 4th

The CBC will be performing “minor maintenance” on the CBC Gem desktop, iOS and Android app on March 4th.
In an email to subscribers, the CBC said that the maintenance could log some customers out of their accounts.
“This change will not affect the CBC Gem apps for Android, iOS or Apple TV or any saved bookmarks,” the email read.
It added that the maintenance also will not affect subscriptions in any way.
“You will continue to have access to the service and be able to stream content during this time,” the email reads.
A subscription to the CBC’s Gem streaming video platform costs $4.99 per month, and can be purchased through the App Store, Google Play Store, or online.
New subscribers are able to try the service for free for the first month and you can cancel your subscription at any time.
