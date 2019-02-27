We wanted to quickly highlight a promo offer before it’s no longer available.
Until tomorrow, February 28th, Rogers is offering customers who switch from its discount Chatr brand a promotional two-year rate plan for $55 per month.
The plan includes a monthly 5GB data bucket, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited SMS and MMS messaging, as well as a $0 down Moto G6 Play smartphone.
Chatr subscribers can take advantage of the offer either by calling Rogers or by visiting one of the carrier’s retail locations.
Last year, we declared the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play’s more expensive sibling, a ‘fantastic’ mid-range smartphone. The Moto G7, G7 Power, which Motorola announced earlier this month, look like they’ll continue that trend.
