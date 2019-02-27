Costco offering deals up to $20 off on Canadian iTunes and App Store gift cards

Costco is offering an online deal of up to $20 off on Canadian iTunes and Apple App Store gift for its members.
To access the deal, you will need to sign in using your Costco account.
From there, you can buy the gift cards, which will arrive by email via a code.
Here is the list of gift cards up for sale:
- $25 iTunes and Apple App Store gift card for $21.49
- $100 iTunes and Apple App Store gift card for $83.99
- $200 iTunes and Apple App Store gift card for $164.99
It’s important to note that there is a limit of two gift cards per customer. The offers end on March 3rd.
Source: RedFlagDeals
