Apple laying off 190 people from its self-driving car division

Apple's car project isn't looking great

Apple car header from twitter user @idiggapple

A report from the San Francisco Chronicle claims that Apple is laying off 190 people from its autonomous car department.

Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about its Project Titan car initiative, so it’s unclear what that means for the future of the project.

Specifically, Apple is cutting 38 engineering program managers, 31 product design engineers, 33 hardware engineers and 22 software engineers, plus others.

The layoffs were disclosed in a recent letter to the California Employment Development Department. There set to take place on April 16th, according to the report.

Recently reports have surfaced that Apple’s self-driving car project has been exaggerated. The company also laid off 200 people during the summer of 2018.

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle 

