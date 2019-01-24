Apple restructures autonomous car division, cuts 200 staff

Apple’s autonomous car division Project Titan is seeing some shakeups this week.
The company’s secretive division is cutting around 200 people, according to CNBC.
An Apple spokesperson told CNBC: “We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple.”
The news that Apple is moving people off of Project Titan leaves more questions about the future of the company’s self-driving ambitions.
Reports surfaced in the past claiming Apple is testing over 50 self-driving cars in California. The company also reportedly partnered with Volkswagen to build autonomous shuttles. Engadget reports that Apple restructured its self-driving ambitions in 2016 to work on a platform to upgrade existing vehicles with autonomy instead of its own car.
“We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute, and that this is the most ambitious machine learning project ever,” said an Apple spokesperson to CNBC.
