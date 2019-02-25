News
Telus Optik TV app on iOS now has ‘Next Episode Playback’ feature

Feb 25, 2019

4:28 PM EST

0 comments

Telus PikTV Optik TV app

Telus’ latest update to its Optik TV app on iOS adds a new ‘Next Episode Playback’ feature.

Now, those who use the carrier’s live and on-demand streaming service will have the next episode of whichever series they’re watching automatically queued up for them.

This is similar to Netflix’s auto-play feature that kicks in once you’ve finished an episode of a TV show.

Outside of the new playback feature, Telus says the update also adds “performance improvements such as faster load times for episode lists and the home screen.”

Telus Optik TV can be downloaded from the App Store here. You’ll then have to sign in with your My Telus username and password. The service is only available in Alberta and British Columbia.

Via: iPhone in Canada

