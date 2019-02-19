Instagram is testing a donation sticker in Stories for easier fundraising

News
Feb 19, 2019

Instagram is currently testing a donation sticker that users can place in Stories to raise money for non-profit organizations.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher and frequent Instagram feature tipster Jane Manchun Wong.

Based on the image provided by Wong, it appears that users will be able to select the sticker option and then choose a non-profit to link to it.

It’s currently unclear which non-profits are supported through the feature. Further, given that donations are still being tested, it remains to be seen if the feature will ever roll out to a wider audience.

It’s worth noting that Instagram parent company Facebook has offered a fundraising feature for a few years now, although it previously charged a service fee until November 2017. As it stands, users can raise money for non-profit groups at no cost, although Facebook still charges a fee to those fundraising for personal reasons.

Via: The Verge

