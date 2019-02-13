News
Vidéotron now offers unlimited internet at 400Mbps for $65

This is a pretty good deal on a fast internet connection

Feb 13, 2019

4:14 PM EST

A Vidéotron customer posted on RedFlagDeals stating that the carrier has increased the internet speeds associated with some of its plans.

The user reports that Vidéotron plans used to be as follows: 120Mbps download/20Mbps upload speed and 200Mbps download/30Mbps upload speeds for a price similar to the new offer.

The deal is only for new Vidéotron customers, but it feature a fibre connection with 500Mbps download and 50Mbps upload speeds for $64.95 dollars per pay period for the first year. After the 12-months, the price increases to $84.95 per month.

The original RedFlagDeals poster does mention that one of their friend who is already a Vidéotron subscriber was able to get the same internet package for $70, which is $5 more than new clients.

Source: RedFlagDeals, Vidéotron

