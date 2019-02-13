News
Microsoft discounts one-month Xbox Live and Game Pass subscriptions to $2

The deal is available to new and past Xbox Live and Game Pass subscribers

Feb 13, 2019

8:47 AM EST

Microsoft is currently offering one-month subscriptions to its Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass for a mere $2 CAD each.

The deal, first spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘sajan647,’ is available to new and past Xbox Live and Game Pass subscribers. Xbox One owners can take advantage of the deal by visiting the online Microsoft Store, as well as through the home screen on their console.

Some RFD users have said that they’ve also been able to get an additional month of Xbox Live and Game Pass for free, though your mileage may vary.

Note that the above deals aren’t available to current subscribers.

Source: Microsoft Store (1), (2) Via: RedFlagDeals

