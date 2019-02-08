News
Public Mobile is offering $10 off all plans for six months

Feb 8, 2019

12:29 PM EST

Toronto-based prepaid service provider Public Mobile is offering $10 off all of its plans for six months.

Now, customers on 30-day plans will have $10 credits applied to their accounts over a six-month period. Meaning that every month you’ll get a credit that you can apply to the next month’s bill.

Meanwhile, customers activating on 90-day plans will have $10 credits applied every 30 days.

Note that the offer is only available on plans of $30/month or higher.

Public Mobile will run the promotion in-store and online until March 4th.

Source: Public Mobile

