News
PREVIOUS|

Google unveils new encryption tech for lower-end Android devices

Feb 7, 2019

2:44 PM EST

0 comments

Google has announced new encryption technology that will help protect lower-end Android devices.

Currently, Google encrypts most of its Android devices through Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) tech, which has been a requirement since Android 6.0.

However, some lower-end Android devices can’t properly run AES and, therefore, miss out on the AES encryption.

To help with that, Google is now introducing ‘Adiantum,’ which has been built to run on phones and other smart devices that lack the necessary hardware to encrypt locally stored data.

Now, Android device manufacturers can enable Adiantum for either full-disk or file-based encryption on devices with poor AES performance.

Google says it will bring Adiantum to the Android platform as part of the upcoming Android Q OS.

Source: Google

Related Articles

Business

Dec 16, 2016

12:21 PM EST

Evernote walks back proposed changes to privacy policy after public outcry

Business

Nov 15, 2016

5:37 PM EST

RCMP gives Toronto Star and CBC ‘unprecedented’ case access to push security narrative

News

Feb 6, 2019

12:15 PM EST

Essential rolls out February security update for Ph-1

News

Feb 6, 2019

4:31 PM EST

Leaked photo of Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 shows up yet again

Comments