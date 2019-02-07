Apex Legends hits 10 million players in 72 hours

An astonishing 10 million players booted up Apex Legends within the game’s first 72 hours of release, according to the title’s developer, Respawn.
What’s probably even more impressive is that the new battle royale title at one point had more than one million gamers playing all at once.
🤯x10,000,000
So amazed @PlayApex hit 10 million in 72 hours. #ApexLegends https://t.co/rZmOgNnwhF pic.twitter.com/j68PYHMAfM
— Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 7, 2019
Though the company debated whether to launch Apex Legends as a free-to-play title, it seems it was the right move for the game. And with a surprise launch, the title has definitely grabbed the attention of many gamers.
“We hoped you’d love it as much as us, but never in our wildest dreams could we have expected the outpouring of support and positivity we’ve seen,” states Vince Zampella the CEO of Respawn Entertainment in a press release. “From all of us at Respawn, thank you for giving us and Apex Legends a chance. Thank you for joining us on this journey. This is just the beginning! We have so much more in store for you this year”
Zampella also tweeted previously saying that Respawn is committed to listening to player feedback.
It’ll be interesting to see if Apex Legends is able to maintain this momentum and compete with Fortnite and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
Comments