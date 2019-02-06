With Sony’s Essentials Sale ending, the company has launched two new promotions, the Ubisoft Publisher Sale and Fortnite Save The World Sale.
Both sales are about a week long, with the Ubisoft Publisher sale ending on February 12th and the Fortnite Save The World Sale ending February 13th.
Here are some of the titles featured in both promotions, in Canadian pricing:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 5: now $27.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry Primal: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division: now $20.99, was $69.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: now $34.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: now $27.99, was $79.99
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack: now $59.99, was $119.99
PlayStation Plus members can get at least another 10 percent off for games purchased in the Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Comments