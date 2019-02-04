Netflix partners with Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop to release new lifestyle streaming series

Netflix and Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial lifestyle brand Goop have partnered to create a streaming series to be released this fall.
Variety reported on February 4th that the streaming service will consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by the website’s editors and chief content officers, Elise Loehnen and Paltrow.
Goop, owned by Paltrow, was launched in 2008 as a lifestyle brand and puts out weekly content. Paltrow and Loehnen also produce a podcast with similar content.
The unnamed show is expected to include experts, doctors, and researchers to look at physical health issues and spiritual wellness.
“We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that,” Loehnen said to Variety.
She said that her team of 20 will work to create this series and that includes having good esthetics, and better quality around storytelling on issues relating to mental, physical, and sexual health.
“Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her,” Loehnen said in the article. “She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”
It is unclear if the show is coming to Canada when it releases in the fall, though given it is a Netflix Original it likely will.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Netflix Canada for more information and will update the article.
Source: Variety
