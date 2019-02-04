Instant Tethering expands to 15 Chromebooks and over 30 phones

Google confirmed via a recent blog post that its Instant Tethering feature is expanding to more Chromebooks and Android phones.
Instant Tethering debuted on Google devices like the Pixelbook and the Pixel phones and allowed users to connect their Chromebook to their phone’s data connection easily.
It’s a pretty handy feature, which gets rid of the tedious tethering set-up process. No more enabling tethering on your phone, then opening your laptop settings to type in the network name and password. Instead, Chrome OS handles it all for you, connecting when there isn’t Wi-Fi and automatically disconnecting when you haven’t used it in a while.
Some users recently spotted the feature on their non-Pixel devices, hinting it was coming to more people. Now, Google says it works with 15 additional Chromebook models and over 30 phones.
Further, Google states it will bring the feature to more devices in the coming months.
Instant Tethering is available on the following Chromebooks running Chrome OS 71 and above:
- Acer Chromebook 13
- Acer Chromebook 14
- Acer Chromebook 15
- Acer Chromebook R11
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- HP Chromebook 11 G5
- HP Chromebook x2
- HP Chromebook x360 14
- Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE
For mobile, the following devices running Android Nougat and higher support Instant Tethering:
- HTC U11, U11+ and U12+
- Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X
- LG G7 ThinQ, V30, V30+, V30S ThinQ, V30S+ ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ
- Motorola Moto Z, Moto Z2 Force and Motorola Z3
- OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T
- Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, Note 8, S8, S8+, Note 9, S9 and S9+
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
