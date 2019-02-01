News
PREVIOUS

Montreal Canadiens hosting NHL 19 esports tournament in February

The prize pool is worth over $10,000

Feb 1, 2019

7:06 PM EST

0 comments

The NHL’s Montreal Canadiens are launching an NHL 19 esports tournament, presented by Bell Canada, at 1909 Taverne Moderne in the Bell Centre, on February 23rd.

The Canadiens are partnering with both PlayStation and Montreal Esports to bring different activities to the event, including a family zone and PlayStation 4 demo booths.

The tournament will feature 30 participants competing for rewards in a prize pool worth up to $10,000 CAD. Some of these prizes include cash, suite Montreal Canadien game tickets and memorabilia.

This event will be streamed live on Twitch, with attendees watching the game on Taverne Moderne’s big screen along with live commentators.

Guests can also engage with events linked to the tournament, such as Montreal’s ComicCon and Montreal Esports Academy.

Player registrations will be open until February 17th. However, you will need a Club 1909 to participate.

Otherwise, the event is free for anyone to attend, with the tournament starting at 11:30am ET.

Source: NHL

Related Articles

News

Jan 30, 2019

2:54 PM EST

Xbox One ‘deployment error’ is making the console unusable for some players [Update: ...

News

Jan 31, 2019

6:31 PM EST

Rumours Nintendo is working on a smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch appear once again

News

Jan 31, 2019

7:01 PM EST

Nintendos next mobile game is called Dr. Mario World

News

Sep 6, 2018

12:26 PM EST

Sony announces Canadian-exclusive NHL 19 PlayStation 4 bundle

Comments