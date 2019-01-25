News
Nintendo has no plans to release new version of the Switch anytime soon

Jan 25, 2019

12:28 PM EST

Nintendo Switch

It seems there’s no truth to recent rumours that Nintendo is working on new versions of the Switch.

Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, says that the company is staying the course with its goal of shipping 20 million Switch units by the end of the company’s fiscal year, according to an interview with Japanese publication The Sankei News translated by Nintendo Everything.

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time,” said Furukawa in the interview with The Sankei News

Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Nintendo planned to release a cheaper version of the Switch equipped with built-in Joy-cons at some point in 2019.

Rumours also recently swirled regarding Nintendo releasing an upgraded version of the Switch that features additional RAM and more built-in storage.

Source: The Sankei News, Nintendo Everything Via: NintendoLife

