Lucky Mobile offering 500MB of additional data with ‘Automatic Top-Up’

Lucky Mobile is also offering $5-per-month for eight months for subscribers who sign up for province-wide calling plans

Jan 24, 2019

2:17 PM EST

Lucky Mobile

Lucky Mobile, Bell’s prepaid wireless flanker brand, is offering extra data for subscribers who sign up for the carrier’s ‘Automatic Top-Up’ service.

According to Lucky Mobile’s website, subscribers who sign up for one of the carrier’s unlimited Canada-wide calling plans with data can register for Automatic Top-Up and receive 500MB of extra data.

For example, if a subscriber signs up for Lucky Mobile’s Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan that comes with 1GB of data, they can get 1.5GB of data for $30 a month if they register for Automatic Top-Up.

It’s worth noting that subscribers who sign up for Lucky Mobile’s two Unlimited Province-Wide calling plans with no data will receive $5-per-month for eight months if they register for Automatic Top-Up.

Source: Lucky Mobile

