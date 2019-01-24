Rogers reportedly offering wireless deals for Lunar New Year

Rogers Communications has reportedly launched a new promotional offer in honour of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
According to iPhone in Canada, citing internal documents viewed by the publication — the offer started on January 24th, 2019 and provides customers starting a new line or adding an additional line with 8GB of data.
The extra line though must be part of an existing $80 Premium Tab plan or higher.
Premium, Premium+ and Ultra Share Everything Plans are also eligible for this new offer:
- Premium Tab Plan: $80/4GB + 4GB bonus (normally $100/month; save $20)
- Premium+ Tab Plan: $90/4GB + 4GB bonus (normally $110/month; save $20)
- Ultra Tab Plan: $100/4GB + 4GB bonus (normally $120/month; save $20)
Customers will also get 1,000 minutes of international calling for 24 months to specific Asian destinations, like Hong Kong and Macau, as part of the Share Everything Plan.
iPhone in Canada reported that the promotion is available nationwide except in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.
The publication also noted that this promotion is not being advertised on the Rogers website and is only available in stores or at authorized dealers.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: iPhone in Canada
Comments