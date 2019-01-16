News
Apple is reuniting Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray in new co-production

The production is likely to be the first movie to launch on Apple's long-rumoured streaming service

Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola and actor Bill Murray

What is likely to be Apple’s first movie release will reunite director Sofia Coppola and actor Bill Murray.

The film, On the Rocks, is coming courtesy of independent entertainment company A24. Apple penned a partnership with A24 this past November. The firm has produced and distributed critically acclaimed movies such as Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

On the Rocks will also star Rashida Jones. Jones is best known for her TV series roles in The Office and Parks and Recreation. 

According to Variety, On the Rocks will tell the story of a young mother, played by Jones, who reconnects with her playboy father. Production on the film is slated to start soon.

Coppola and Murray first — and most famously — collaborated on Lost in Translation back in 2003. Not only did the movie launch Coppola’s career (as well as the career of a young Scarlett Johansson), it lead to a renaissance of Murray’s career. Coppola also won that year’s Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Almost two decades after its release, Lost in Translation is considered one of the best — though also problematic — films of the 21st century.

Frequent rumours suggest Apple is working on a video streaming service. The tech company reportedly plans to launch the platform sometime this year.

Source: Variety

