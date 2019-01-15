Bell Let’s Talk and the Government of Manitoba are investing a joint sum of $1 million over a five-year-period to the Strongest Families Institute (SFI) mental health support organization.
SFI offers programs in both English and French for children, youth and families dealing with mild to moderate mental illness and other health issues. Families can get remote support all-day-long from their homes. SFI also has a no-waitlist policy for families with children and youth. Bell says it expects the service to benefit 1,000 families over the next five years.
“Bell Let’s Talk is proud to support our partners at the Strongest Families Institute as they bring their experience in helping young people who struggle with mental health issues to Manitoba,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, in a press statement. “Working together with the Manitoba government, we are helping more families get access to the care and support they need through a successful model that will make a real difference in their lives.”
“When families need help, they need it right away. The Strongest Families Institute has a proven track record of providing mental health care to children and youth that is effective, family-centered, timely and accessible to those living in rural and remote areas,” added Cameron Friesen, Manitoba Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living. “We thank Bell Let’s Talk for raising awareness of mental health issues and for its support of this new program in Manitoba.”
Outside of the SFI investment, Bell also has its annual Let’s Talk Day campaign to combat the stigma surrounding mental illness. On January 30th, the company will donate five cents to mental health programs across Canada for all eligible texts, phone calls and social media posts using the Let’s Talk Day hashtag.
Source: Bell
