YouTube now showing community posts on the home page on web

YouTube has made it easier to view community posts on the web.
Now, users can see community posts displayed on the home page under a new section called ‘Latest YouTube’ posts, right above recently uploaded videos and other recommendations.
Previously, community posts could only be viewed on the web by visiting a specific channel. Mobile users, however, have had community posts on the home page for a while now.
On the web, each community post has its own card that can be liked or disliked, commented on, and more. A preview of the most recent updates will be shown, with the option to scroll down being available as well.
Via: Android Police
