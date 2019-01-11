News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube now showing community posts on the home page on web

Jan 11, 2019

5:33 PM EST

0 comments

YouTube app on Android

YouTube has made it easier to view community posts on the web.

Now, users can see community posts displayed on the home page under a new section called ‘Latest YouTube’ posts, right above recently uploaded videos and other recommendations.

Previously, community posts could only be viewed on the web by visiting a specific channel. Mobile users, however, have had community posts on the home page for a while now.

On the web, each community post has its own card that can be liked or disliked, commented on, and more. A preview of the most recent updates will be shown, with the option to scroll down being available as well.

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 11, 2019

4:45 PM EST

YouTube to remove automatic Twitter sharing tools later this month

News

Sep 26, 2017

12:22 PM EST

Instagram rolls out improved community safety and kindness tools

News

Jan 10, 2019

4:19 PM EST

YouTube Music might be Google’s default audio app soon: APK teardown

News

Dec 18, 2018

10:06 AM EST

YouTuber builds glitter bomb in HomePod box to thwart package thieves

Comments