Nokia 9 PureView to launch in late January 2019: report

The phone is expected to feature five rear-facing cameras

Jan 11, 2019

3:59 PM EST

HMD Global might announce the Nokia 9 PureView by the end of January 2019, according to 91Mobiles who sourced people within “Nokia’s distribution channel.”

91Mobiles‘ sources suggested that HMD will launch the phone at an event in Dubai, followed by a release in India in February 2019.

The Nokia 9 PureView previously leaked in a promotional video. The video revealed that the phone will carry a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone will feature five cameras, with an almost-circular seven-sensor setup.

Furthermore, the phone is expected to sport a 5.99-inch display with a 2,048 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

Source: 91Mobiles 

Image Credit: MySmartPrice

