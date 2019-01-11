News
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on iTunes offers exclusive look at Rami Malek becoming Freddie Mercury

The 16-minute featurette offers viewers a glimpse at Malek's casting and portrayal of Mercury

Jan 11, 2019

1:02 PM EST

Apple is offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look to anyone who purchases Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody through iTunes.

This special extra featurette, titled “Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie” offers fans a 16-minute clip detailing Malek’s casting and commitment to authenticity when portraying Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

The featurette also gives fans a glimpse at how Malek captured Mercury’s look, physicality and iconic performance style.

Bohemian Rhapsody recently won Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes. Further, Malek’s performance earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

“Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie” is only available on Apple Music. Further, it’s the first of an extras package that will be available to those who purchase the movie on iTunes.

You can preorder Bohemian Rhapsody through iTunes now. Further, the movie’s soundtrack is available on iTunes as well.

