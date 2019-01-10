News
Microsoft launches official Xbox merch store in Canada

Jan 10, 2019

8:12 PM EST

Microsoft has launched its official Xbox merchandise store in Canada.

The Xbox Gear Store offers a variety of Xbox-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, sweaters, hats and plushies.

In addition to clothing with general Xbox branding, Microsoft is also offering merch themed around first-party properties like Halo, Gears of War and Minecraft. Merch based on a handful of third-party franchises like BattlefieldFallout and the Canadian-made Cuphead can also be purchased.

Shipment is free and deliveries can be made across Canada.

The full list of Xbox Gear Store products can be found here.

