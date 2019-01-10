Microsoft launches official Xbox merch store in Canada

Microsoft has launched its official Xbox merchandise store in Canada.
The Xbox Gear Store offers a variety of Xbox-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, sweaters, hats and plushies.
Make a statement with Xbox Official Gear. Available now in Canada! https://t.co/mbZ0X4MZZs pic.twitter.com/7sDh7gmbQq
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) January 10, 2019
In addition to clothing with general Xbox branding, Microsoft is also offering merch themed around first-party properties like Halo, Gears of War and Minecraft. Merch based on a handful of third-party franchises like Battlefield, Fallout and the Canadian-made Cuphead can also be purchased.
Shipment is free and deliveries can be made across Canada.
The full list of Xbox Gear Store products can be found here.
Comments