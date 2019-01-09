GM partners with third-party EV chargers to improve My Chevrolet app

GM announced that it’s partnering with ChargePoint, Greenlots and EVgo to help improve the charging experience for GM’s vehicles.
These companies can now have their information sent to future versions of GM’s MyChevrolet app so the driver can know more about the chargers near them, like charge level and availability.
Since each charging station brand is its own business, there’s a cost associated with using them. GM is hoping to build a function into its app to streamline the transaction so its users can charge at any station just by using the MyChevrolet app.
There’s no mention as to when Chevrolet Bolt drivers will be able to take advantage of the new features, but it will likely be sometime after the first quarter of 2019.
There are no EVgo stations in Canada, but if this partnership applies to Canada, then Canadians will be able to use the app to find ChargePoint and Greenlots chargers.
Source: GM
