News
PREVIOUS|

GM partners with third-party EV chargers to improve My Chevrolet app

GM is taking a new route to find EV charging infrastructure

Jan 9, 2019

6:41 PM EST

0 comments

GM announced that it’s partnering with ChargePoint, Greenlots and EVgo to help improve the charging experience for GM’s vehicles.

These companies can now have their information sent to future versions of GM’s MyChevrolet app so the driver can know more about the chargers near them, like charge level and availability.

Since each charging station brand is its own business, there’s a cost associated with using them. GM is hoping to build a function into its app to streamline the transaction so its users can charge at any station just by using the MyChevrolet app. 

There’s no mention as to when Chevrolet Bolt drivers will be able to take advantage of the new features, but it will likely be sometime after the first quarter of 2019.

There are no EVgo stations in Canada, but if this partnership applies to Canada, then Canadians will be able to use the app to find ChargePoint and Greenlots chargers.

Source: GM

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2019

3:40 PM EST

There are over 23,620 EVs in Canada and only 5,841 charging stations

News

Oct 3, 2018

11:04 AM EST

GM and Honda team up for autonomous vehicle project

News

Oct 16, 2018

3:12 PM EST

Canada’s largest EV charging network FLO partners with ChargePoint

News

Nov 28, 2018

1:25 PM EST

Tesla vehicles have driven 1.6 billion kilometres combined with Autopilot

Comments