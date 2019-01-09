PlayStation’s final holiday sales discount games by up to 70 percent

Sony has revealed the lineup of discounted games during its fifth and final week of holiday sales on the PlayStation Store.
- Alien: Isolation — $14.99, save an extra 20 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $29.99)
- Battlefield 1 — $7.79, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $25.99)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle — $18.79, save an extra five percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $46.99)
- Call of Duty WWII — Gold Edition — $39.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls III — Deluxe Edition — $32.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $9.46, save an extra 20 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $26.99)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- God of War III Remastered — $4.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $19.99)
- Gravity Rush 2 — $20.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $29.99)
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — $9.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $19.99)
- L.A. Noire — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Shadow of the Colossus — $23.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $29.99)
- Soul Calibur VI — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $26.99 (regularly $66.99)
The full list of holiday sales can be found here.
Image credit: Bandai Namco
