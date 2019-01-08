Sony adding Alexa to WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

Sony plans on updating its flagship WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones to add support for Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant, the company announced at its CES 2019 keynote in Las Vegas on January 7th, 2019.
The update will arrive through Sony’s ‘Headphones Connect’ app, available on Android and iOS.
As with the Google Assistant functionality that’s already built into the headphones, WH-1000XM3 owners will be able to speak to Alexa to control audio playback.
For those that don’t mind the embarrassment of talking to a voice assistant in public, using either Google Assistant or Alexa to control the WH-1000XM3s allows listeners to avoid using the model’s sometimes finicky capacitive touch controls.
Altogether, this makes an already great pair of headphones even better.
Sony says it plans to bring Alexa to its previous 1000X models — the WI-1000X and WH-1000XM2 — as well.
Via: Engadget
