Canadian retail pharmacy giant Shoppers Drug Mart has formally launched its medical cannabis e-commerce platform in Ontario.
The news comes roughly one month after Shoppers first announced that it would formally enter the medical cannabis e-commerce market in Canada’s most-populated province.
According to a January 8th, 2019 media release, medical cannabis patients will be able to purchase cannabis products from 10 licensed producers “shipped directly and discreetly to their doorstep.”
Shoppers Drug Mart will also provide patients with virtual support through a new ‘Shoppers Cannabis Care Centre’ (SCCC).
Shoppers says that the care centre consists of a “virtual team of professionals who can provide counselling and support for patients.”
“Medical cannabis, like any prescribed medication, requires the same level of counsel from a healthcare professional,” said Jeff Leger, president of Shoppers Drug Mart.
“As medical cannabis is increasingly prescribed to Canadians for its therapeutic benefits, our goal is to enhance the service and support that patients receive through this process.”
Ontario medical cannabis patients looking to purchase cannabis from Shoppers will need to bring valid medical documents to a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy.
Representatives from the SCCC will then contact patients, review their documents and provide online registration and strain selection support.
It’s worth noting that the online storefront currently stocks 24 cannabis products and eight accessories, with only legal products — like dried flower cannabis and some oils — on sale.
Due to Ontario’s existing cannabis legislation, physical Shoppers Drug Mart locations are prohibited from selling either recreational or medicinal cannabis.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will accept applications to distribute 25 licenses at random to would-be cannabis retailers on January 11th, 2019.
The results of the lottery will be released within 24 hours.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
