Essential Phone’s January 2019 security patch is rolling out

Essential has rolled out the January 2019 security patch for its Essential Phone.
Users can start downloading the security patch now. The patch will bring your device up to build PPR1.181005.116.
The update doesn’t bring any other goodies, but security is important enough. For example, the Android Security Bulletin lists fixes for several vulnerabilities.
The first software release of 2019 is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update. pic.twitter.com/K8Nwmau0OK
— Essential (@essential) January 7, 2019
For example, the January patch brings fixes for a framework vulnerability that could allow a malicious application to bypass interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.
Overall, Essential continues to be one of the fastest to push out software updates. It’s an impressive feat, and unfortunately, it makes the discontinuation of the Essential Phone all the more disappointing.
Thankfully, Essential says it will continue to update its phones despite no longer making them.
Source: Twitter
