BlackBerry surveys finds majority don’t trust current IoT devices

Respondents said they were more likely to purchase products from brands with a strong history of privacy and security

Jan 7, 2019

4:56 PM EST

BlackBerry

According to the results of a new survey commissioned by Canadian enterprise and internet of things (IoT) software developer BlackBerry, 80 percent of respondents said they don’t trust their current IoT devices to safely secure data and privacy.

The survey also revealed that 84 percent of respondents are more likely to purchase products from companies that have a reputation of ensuring data security and privacy.

Furthermore, 82 percent of respondents said that would support a stamp of approval on IoT devices that meet a specific standard of security.

Respondents also shared their opinions on the presence of digital assistants in personal automobiles, with 25 percent saying they trust Google Assistant the most.

Apple’s Siri received a 19 percent approval rating, while Amazon’s Alexa received a 16 percent approval rating.

Of the total number of respondents, 67 percent said they would pay more for vehicles that had the “highest safety and security software,” while 58 percent said they would pay more if it meant knowing that their data and privacy was protected.

Click here for a link to a BlackBerry infographic that outlines the results of this study.

Source: BlackBerry

