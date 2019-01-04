News
Canadian transit service Wroute offering improved service in Burlington, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph

Travelling around the Kitchener-Waterloo area just got a bit more convenient

Jan 4, 2019

8:13 AM EST

Wroute is a micro-transportation service that uses high-end electric vehicles from Tesla to shuttle Canadians across the Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph regions.

When the company launched in September 2018, it ferried people between Guelph and Kitchener-Waterloo, but now it’s expanding to include more stops.

According to a January 3rd, 2019 media release, Wroute is adding stops at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, University of Guelph, Aldershot GO Station, as well as the Mapleview Shopping Centre in Burlington.

Wroute is like a slightly more personal form of transit. When you book a trip on the company’s website, you get picked up and dropped off at specific locations.

While this service may seem like Uber from the get-go, it’s more like a bus that runs every 15 minutes.

Prices range between $10 and $32 CAD per trip.

The company uses Tesla’s Model X SUVs for its shuttles, with the service’s website citing the vehicle’s advanced safety features and the company’s commitment to being environmentally sustainable.

It’s worth noting that Wroute may also use Tesla vehicle because the lack of gas reduces the cost-per-trip, potentially leading to lower prices-per-ride.

Source: Wroute

