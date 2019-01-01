Where do you want the circular camera display cutout?

With the new year upon us, we’ve been looking to what 2019 likely has to offer regarding smartphone innovation.
One of the main features we expect to see a lot in 2019 is a design decision only included in a couple of phones in 2018: the circular camera cutout. The circular camera cutout, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy A8s, is a hole in the display that houses the device’s front-facing camera. The circular camera cutout is not connected to the top bezel in any way, unlike the now-familiar waterdrop notch.
According to the rumour mill, there will be several smartphones coming out in 2019 with this feature. Samsung’s S lineup will reportedly feature this cutout. Asus’ ZenFone 6 will also include this technology according to rumours. Further, a leaked patent has even indicated that LG has also started looking into utilizing similar display technology for its 2019 smartphones.
While a circular camera cutout is new and interesting, it’s unclear where smartphone manufacturers will specifically place the camera hole. Samsung has opted to situate its cutout in the top left for the Samsung Galaxy A8s, whereas the Asus ZenFone 6 will reportedly feature the cutout in the top right.
Though many of you out there would likely prefer 2019 smartphones ditch the concept of a notch altogether, that’s unlikely to actually happen. That said, where do you want the circular camera cutout to be situated: the top right, the top centre or the top left of the smartphone’s display.
Let us in the comments and the poll below.
