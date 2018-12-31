Render of the Nokia 9 PureView shows off five rear-facing cameras: report

While this smartphone will likely never officially be available in Canada, it’s something to behold.
Below is a leaked render of the Nokia 9 PureView, codenamed ‘Beholder,’ a smartphone with five rear-facing camera sensors, featuring a 7-sensor array.
Finishing the year with a bang, prolific leaker Evan Blass has revealed a crisp render of an upcoming Nokia smartphone. Blass did not go into details about the handset, though just from the image, there’s a lot we can gather.
First and foremost the penta-camera setup was made with the help of Zeiss, a Germany-based company that makes lenses for smartphones, cameras and even NASA. Nokia has partnered up with Zeiss numerous times since HMD Global acquired the brand. Additionally, the phone looks to have a LED flash — possibly a dual LED flash — and maybe even a seventh sensor.
Below the camera setup and the Nokia branding, the phone has an Android One logo, which means the handset will offer a stock Android experience alongside three years of monthly security updates.
Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018
Flipping to the front, what’s most eye-catching is the fingerprint sensor logo. The logo on the screen suggests that the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The top of the handset has a bezel that is on the thick side, especially considering the leaks for other 2019 devices. The phone also has a single camera sensor on the front.
According to GSMArena, which often creates device spec sheets based on leaked specs, the phone will feature a 5.9-inch display with a 1,440 x 2,960 pixel resolution, alongside 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, 4,150mAh battery, a Snapdragon 845 processor and IP68 water and dust resistance.
GSM suggest that the seventh sensor on the rear of the smartphone is a depth sensor.
It’s unclear when or if HMD will reveal the device, though given how often odd looking handsets get revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show, we might get an official glimpse of it soon. CES 2019 officially begins on January 8th and ends on the 11th.
Source: Evan Blass
