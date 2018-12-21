Walmart Canada unveils Boxing Week tech deals

The time has arrived. Canadians looking for tech deals — and possibly scoring some fruit, vegetables and a loaf of bread — can prepare themselves for Walmart Canada’s Boxing Day discounts. Here’s a roundup of what we’ve found.
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy A8, 32GB – $0.00 with select two-year plans + $250.00 Walmart Gift Card [In-Store Only]
- [In-Store Only] Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year plans + $300.00 Walmart Gift Card[In-Store Only]
- [In-Store Only] Apple iPhone 8, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year plans + $300.00 Walmart Gift Card[In-Store Only]
- [In-Store Only] Apple iPhone 7, 32GB – $0.00 with select two-year plans + $225.00 Walmart Gift Card[In-Store Only]
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 Smartphone, 128GB – $1149.00 (Reg. $1300.00)[Online only]
Home, Audio
- Google Home Mini – $39.00 (Reg. $79.00)
- Google Home – $99.00 (Reg. $179.00)
- Beats EP Headphones – $69.00 (Reg. $219.94)
- Sony Portable Wireless Speaker – $68.00 (Reg. $119.00)
- RCA DVD Home Theatre – $49.00 (Reg. $98.00)
- Sylvania Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones – $15.00 (Reg. $40.00)[Online only]
- Audio Technica Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $89.96 (Reg. $179.96)[Online only]
Tablets, Computers
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 7″ Lite Tablet – $84.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- RCA Windows 2-in-1 Tablet – $149.00 (Reg. $248.00)
- Samsung 9.6″ Galaxy E Tablet – $159.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Acer Aspire 315 Series Laptop – $398.00 (Reg. $528.00)
- Acer 15″ Chromebook – $248.00 (Reg. $298.00)
- Canon Pixma TS3120 Wireless Colour Photo Printer – $38.00 (Reg. $89.98)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Bundle – $1098.00 (Reg. $1598.00)[Online only]
- RCA Android Tablet with Keyboard – $78.00 (Reg. $98.00)[Online only]
- Lenovo 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $1398.00 (Reg. $1798.00)[Online only]
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Desktop – $1598.00 (Reg. $1998.00)[Online only]
Video Games
- Nintendo Switch Console – $329.96 (Reg. $379.96)[In-Store only]
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle – $249.96 (Reg. $299.96)
- PS4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller – $49.96 (Reg. $74.00)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – $49.96 (Reg. $69.96)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $49.96 (Reg. up to $89.96)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Super Mario Party – $379.96
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PS4 – $29.96 (Reg. $49.96)
- God Of War for PS4 – $29.96 (Reg. $49.96)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 – $49.96 (Reg. $79.96)
- PlayStation Classic – $79.96 (Reg. $129.96)[Online only]
- Nintendo Switch Console Bundle with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and 6″ Figure – $399.96 (Reg. $479.96)[Online only]
- PlayStation VR Bundle with Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber – $319.96[Online only]
Cameras
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera – $398.00 (Reg. $499.00) [Online only]
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera – $378.00 (Reg. $448.00) [Online only]
- Canon Powershot ELPH 360 HS Silver Digital Camera – $159.00 (Reg. $249.99) [Online only]
Televisions
- LG 50″ 4K Smart TV – $498.00 (Reg. $748.00)[Online only]
- LG 65″ 4K Smart TV – $898.00 (Reg.$1398.00)[Online only]
- RCA 40″ LED HDTV – $148.00 (Reg. $298.00)
- RCA 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV – $298.00 (Reg. $498.00)
- RCA 65″ 4K UHD TV – $498.00 (Reg. $798.00)
- Sharp 60″ Roku 4K TV – $548.00 (Reg. $698.00)
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K Smart TV – $598.00 (Reg. $848.00)
- TCL 32″ HD Roku Smart TV – $178.00 (Reg. $188.00)[Online only]
- Seiki 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV – $268.00 (Reg. $398.00)[Online only]
Source: Walmart Canada
