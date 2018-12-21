Apple’s App Store brought in twice as many million-dollar publishers as Google Play in 2018

Apple’s App Store has generated more revenue than its Google Play Store rival for a while now, but a new report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower points to another area in which the Cupertino tech giant is leading.
According to the report, the App Store has also created nearly twice as many million-dollar publishers as the Play Store in 2018. Specifically, Sensor Tower says that 164 publishers earned their first $1 million in net revenue on the U.S. App Store this year, compared to 88 companies that did the same on the Play Store.
Google Play has experienced more growth in this area, however. The number of million-dollar App Store publishers grew about 15 percent from 2017, while Google Play increased its amount of million-dollar publishers by 24 percent during the same period.
In terms of types of apps, publishers are unsurprisingly earning significant revenue from mobile games. Roughly 65 percent of the million-dollar publishers on Google Play and approximately 33 percent of million-dollar publishers on the App Store were focused on the ‘Games’ category.
That said, Sensor Tower noted that while mobile games dominance hasn’t changed much year-over-year on Google Play, the number of game publishers actually dropped by 10 percent from last year on the App Store. Instead, the number of publishers putting out apps in the ‘Lifestyle’ and ‘Health & Fitness’ categories roughly doubled during this time.
The full Sensor Tower report can be found here.
Comments