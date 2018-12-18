Razer teases Xbox One mouse and keyboard for CES 2019

Singapore-based gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has started to tease its upcoming ‘Designed for Xbox’ mouse and keyboard.
On its website, Razer has confirmed that it will formally unveil the mouse and keyboard at the Consumer Electronics Show next month. Specifically, the website says to stay tuned on January 8th, 2019, which is the first day of CES.
The website also has the first image of the Designed for Xbox mouse and keyboard, although these were first revealed late last month by Windows Central. The accessories are the first official mouse and keyboard for the Xbox One, which received mouse and keyboard support in last month’s system update. The Designed for Xbox keyboard sports a special ‘Xbox button’ and dynamic lighting, according to Razer.
In addition to the Designed for Xbox-branded keyboard and mouse pair, Razer says over 50 of its other mouse and keyboard sets are also supported on Xbox One.
CES 2019 will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 8th to 11th. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke will be at the show so stay tuned for more.
Via: The Verge
Comments