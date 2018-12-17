News
PREVIOUS|

Uber, Lyft might undergo mandatory driving training again

Dec 17, 2018

5:52 PM EST

0 comments

The Toronto city council voted to reinstate that Uber and Lyft drivers might have to go through mandatory training.

Global News reported on December 17th, 2018 that a motion was passed unanimously requesting that city staff to create a list of recommendations that would include “a consideration of all measures to increase public safety and the training requirements of private transportation companies and other vehicles for hire.”

The article reported that right now Beck Taxi is the only transportation service company that has complete driver training. It involves a week-long course at Centennial College.

Both Uber and Lyft did not directly respond if they supported the motion.

Uber told Global News: “We recognize the role Uber has in contributing to safety in communities and we want to be a part of the solution that advances technology and mobility, not just in Toronto but in cities across the world.”

Lyft said: “The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. Since Day 1, we have worked hard to design policies and features that protect both drivers and passengers. These include professionally administered background checks for drivers, in-app photos, real-time ride tracking, a two-way rating system, a 24/7 critical response line and a dedicated trust and safety team that investigates safety-related concerns. We will continue to work collaboratively with the City of Toronto through this process.”

The motion would involve reviewing the municipal code on private transportation companies.

Source: Global News

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2018

9:09 PM EST

Lyft partners with the Vancouver Canucks, yet it still can’t offer rides in the city

News

Dec 11, 2018

8:05 PM EST

Internal email reveals Uber’s self-driving program was in rough shape

News

Dec 13, 2018

9:44 AM EST

Uber secretly files for an IPO along with Lyft

News

Dec 13, 2018

12:35 PM EST

Uber launches safe community initiative with Crime Stoppers in Toronto and Ottawa

Comments