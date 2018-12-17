Uber, Lyft might undergo mandatory driving training again

The Toronto city council voted to reinstate that Uber and Lyft drivers might have to go through mandatory training.
Global News reported on December 17th, 2018 that a motion was passed unanimously requesting that city staff to create a list of recommendations that would include “a consideration of all measures to increase public safety and the training requirements of private transportation companies and other vehicles for hire.”
The article reported that right now Beck Taxi is the only transportation service company that has complete driver training. It involves a week-long course at Centennial College.
Both Uber and Lyft did not directly respond if they supported the motion.
Uber told Global News: “We recognize the role Uber has in contributing to safety in communities and we want to be a part of the solution that advances technology and mobility, not just in Toronto but in cities across the world.”
Lyft said: “The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. Since Day 1, we have worked hard to design policies and features that protect both drivers and passengers. These include professionally administered background checks for drivers, in-app photos, real-time ride tracking, a two-way rating system, a 24/7 critical response line and a dedicated trust and safety team that investigates safety-related concerns. We will continue to work collaboratively with the City of Toronto through this process.”
The motion would involve reviewing the municipal code on private transportation companies.
Source: Global News
