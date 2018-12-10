Google Maps ‘For You’ feature comes to iOS with recommendations

The new ‘For You’ feature in Google Maps has made its way to iOS.
The update, which appears to be server-side, will bring a personalized feed with updates and news about places and stores you like. Additionally, you can get recommendations for new things to try.
Users can also add and follow areas in For You to get notifications and updates about where they spend time.
For You will be available in 40 countries on iOS, including Canada. Some of my colleagues at MobileSyrup and I have already received the update. I had to force close and reopen Google Maps on iOS to get the feature.
Additionally, For You is expanding to over 130 new countries on Android.
The feature initially rolled out in June after Google announced it at I/O in May.
The new tab is part of a more substantial shift towards a more personal Google Maps. Google already added the new Commute tab that lets users set-up their daily travel to get traffic alerts and other updates.
Source: Google
